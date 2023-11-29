TRURO City Football Club are holding an open fans' forum tomorrow, at the Hotel Vara in the city, starting at 7.30pm.
Entry to the event, which is free of charge, will commence at 7pm, on a first come, first served basis.
Club officials, which will include first-team manager Paul Wotton, will be present to firstly speak at a press conference, with the fans' forum following after, and all attendees have the chance to participate.
The club will update fans on its exciting future plans and developments, which includes the new stadium at Langarth, and timescale for a return to playing in Cornwall and the city of Truro.
Supporters are advised that parking on site at the Hotel Vara is limited and is on a first come, first served basis. The nearest public parking is at the Moorfield Car Park.
The Hotel Vara address is: Hotel Vara, 49 Falmouth Road, Truro, TR1 2HL.