TRURO City manager John Askey has told his team to ‘aim high’ after they moved up to third in the National League South standings with a 2-1 win over Boreham Wood on Tuesday evening.
The Tinners find themselves just two points behind leaders Dorking Wanderers following goals from Luke Jephcott and Jaze Kabia.
Although Chris Bush pulled one back for the visitors shortly after Kabia’s effort, City were able to hold on for a crucial victory that has Askey believing his side could well achieve automatic promotion if they maintain their impressive run of form, which has seen them win four of their last five matches.
“Before the game we were looking at it and thinking it’s great if we can win,” said Askey. “Then you stop worrying about getting in the play-offs, you start thinking more about trying to get automatic promotion - and I think that’s what the players have got to do.
“I thought the first goal that we scored was a fantastic finish, a well-worked goal, and then we get a second and you think ‘we’ve got to see it out’.
“With them getting the result they got on Saturday - coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 - then you think ‘the same thing’s not going to happen tonight’ because I thought up to them getting the goal we dominated the second half. They had a lot of ball, but they rarely troubled us.
“It was just what we needed after the result on Saturday (4-1 at Chesham). To follow it up with a win, especially at home, it was perfect.”
Truro are now in action this Saturday when they play host to Welling United at the Truro City Stadium (3pm).