TRURO City have bolstered their push for promotion out of National League South with a double signing.
John Askey’s side have today signed Maidenhead United defender Zac Bell on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, while goalkeeper Dan Lincoln has joined until the end of the campaign.
The 29-year-old joins the Tinners as a free agent, after previously playing for City’s divisional rivals Salisbury this term.
Lincoln made 10 appearances for the Whites before leaving the Wiltshire outfit. Last term, he finished the campaign at Slough Town and he has also gained Step Two experience with Dorking Wanderers, Farnborough and Hampton & Richmond.
Bell, meanwhile, has been on loan with Truro City since January and has gone on to play 14 times for the Cornish club, who are a point off league leaders Worthing.
The length of the former Wales youth international's deal has not been disclosed.
“I spoke to Zac when he left Bristol City, but he went to Maidenhead, because he wanted to play the best level he could,” said Askey. “So when he became available again, we jumped at the chance to get him in.
“He’s done well since joining Truro, like the team has recently, so when we had the chance to sign him on a full-time basis, it was a no-brainer really. He is the right age and hopefully he will only get better, so we are really pleased to get him onboard.”