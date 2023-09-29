TRURO City officials have apologised to the South West Peninsula League and Liskeard Athletic for the state of their Tregye Fields pitch last Saturday, when the Blues beat their reserve team 6-0.
The length of the grass was too long, and the match officials had to stop the Premier West clash on several occasions for animal excrement to be removed from the playing surface.
League secretary Phil Hiscox was in attendance, making his first visit for a game to the ground, and he said: "Truro City officials, not only on the day, but since then, have contacted me to apologise for the length of the grass, which was not suitable for a free-flowing game, but also contained some animal excrement, though its more likely to have been fox rather than dog.
"Two issues contributed to this – a welcome feed and over-seeding of the grass in the summer has produced a very densely covered surface which will stand the pitch in good stead for the winter; and an issue with the grass cutting which is primarily done by landowners Truro & Penwith College.
"With the new term starting, the grass was cut too early in the week rather than the day of, or day before, the match.
"As well as issuing the apology, Truro City have also spoken to the College groundstaff to stress the importance of pitch preparation being closer to match-day, especially whilst the grass is still growing."
Callington Town are the visitors to Tregye Fields tomorrow.