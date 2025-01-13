By Kevin Marriott
Tributes have been paid to former AFC St Austell stalwart Peter Beard, who died recently.
In a statement released on social media, the club said it was ‘deeply saddened to announce the passing of former club secretary and long-term servant of the club, Peter Beard.’
And the South West Peninsula League said in a statement: “Officers of the league are saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Beard.
“Peter was a life vice president having given sterling service to this league, the old South Western League his beloved St Austell.
“The board will mark his life and loss at next week’s meeting.”
Peter was the face of AFC St Austell for many years and he once said the highlight of his time at the club was the FA Vase run to the semi-finals in 2015.
James Hutchings, who was club chairman at the time of the Vase heroics, said: “I was saddened to learn of Pete’s passing. He was a true club stalwart and someone who dedicated so much of his life to local football and especially AFC St Austell.
“He worked tirelessly for the club and was there when the club was at its lowest point and he gave his all to contribute bringing success back to the club.
“I was very fortunate to have someone like Pete involved within in the committee and his dedication was there to see for all who knew him.
“His commitment through the years was rewarded on the pitch and I distinctly remember Pete’s face when he held the SWPL Premier Division trophy in 2015. It meant so much to him. A true club legend. Rest In Peace Pete.”
After Saturday’s game against Ilfracombe Town, Lillywhites manager Chris Knight said: “I’d like to dedicate today’s win to Pete and his memory.
“Volunteers like him are the lifeblood of every club and he was a true stalwart of ours.
“I’d like to think he would have been looking down and enjoying today. RIP Pete.”
Former manager Phil Lafferty said: “Over many years and decades of comings and goings, highs and lows, many players, coaches and managers including myself would leave and rejoin the club in hope of new dawns and potential success.
“Along with a handful of hardy supporters, Peter was forever constant, always the face of the club travelling home and away to conduct his secretarial duties (plus more), regardless of the latest regime or struggles.
“This is the mark of a man who loved HIS football club wholeheartedly. I’m not so sure there are many Peter Beards left at football clubs in modern times, he was an incredible servant to his football club.”
SWPL secretary Phil Hiscox said: “I enjoyed my dealings with Peter over many years, an old fashioned and no nonsense football man.
“His joy and pride when St Austell came out of years in the doldrums to win trophies was a joy to see.
“They don’t make them like Peter any more.”