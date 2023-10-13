TORPOINT Athletic's Western League Premier Division home game with Barnstaple Town tomorrow has been postponed.
The young child of one of Barnstaple's senior players passed away this week, and the game has been postponed as a gesture of respect, with the full agreement of Torpoint Athletic and the league.
A new date will be confirmed in due course.
A statement from Torpoint said: "Saturday's game against Barnstaple Town has been postponed. Our thoughts are with the family involved after such devastating news."It's during times like this where football should take a back seat."