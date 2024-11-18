By Robbie Morris
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Shepton Mallet 2 Torpoint Athletic 0
TWO set piece goals sent a battling Point to defeat in Somerset on Saturday.
After the hosts started well, Torpoint countered as Kelvin Fyneboy broke clear, but he was denied by keeper Owen Crawford.
Fifteen minutes later after both sides turned the game into a midfield battle, Benjani Jnr, son of former Zimbabwe and Portsmouth striker Benjani Mwaruwari, had an effort blocked before shooting narrowly wide.
With two minutes of the half remaining he was also denied by Ryan Rickard.
With the second half only two minutes old, the fog setting in and the spectators barely able to see the other side of the pitch, the hosts took the lead when Ethan Witchell curled in a cross to Charlie Bateson to flick the ball onto Paul Braithwaite who fired his header home at the far post past Rickard.
Shepton enjoyed plenty of possession and had half chances through Jacob Sloggett and Benjani Jnr.
Just past the hour mark, good build up play by Torpoint on the counter attack saw Harry Jeffery put the ball through to Mason Elliott, but his low effort went just past the right post from 15 yards.
In the 74th minute the hosts doubled their advantage when Callum Gould had a long range free-kick which flew past a stationary Rickard.
Torpoint responded and saw a Jeffery corner headed narrowly wide by sub Fred Chapman as the points stayed at the Playing Fields.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Sam Rutter (George Mills 66), Matt Edwards, Sam Morgan, Sam Hepworth, Callum Holder, Luis Hewings (Jaiden Miller 76), Jed Smale, Kelvin Fyneboy (Fred Chapman 68), Will Larson (Mason Elliott 60), Mike Lucas (Harry Jeffery 45).
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Sam Hepworth.