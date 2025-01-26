By Robbie Morris at The Everyone Active Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Clevedon Town 4 Torpoint Athletic 1
TORPOINT Athletic’s three-match undefeated run came to an end in North Somerset on Saturday afternoon where they were defeated by top of the league outfit Clevedon Town.
The Seasiders are strongly tipped by many to go up and a brace from the league’s leading goal scorer Freddie King and goal a piece from George King and Sam Beresford gave the hosts a two-point advantage at the summit of the table from second-placed Portishead Town.
Clevedon were made to work hard for their victory, with the visitors putting in a good performance, but they eventually proved too strong.
The hosts made their intentions known on the second minute when they played the ball down to Cam Steer who found Freddie King in the area but his shot was deflected wide.
Then four minutes later Syd Camper played the another good ball into the area to Lucas Vowles, but his effort was also deflected wide.
A minute later, Torpoint had their first chance of the afternoon when the ball was played down the right to Will Sullivan, but his shot from out wide was blocked by home keeper James Dunn.
Just past the quarter-hour mark, Vowles tested visiting keeper Ryan Rickard with a shot from 15 yards.
Five minutes later a Steer free-kick found Joe Teall at the far post, he heads the ball back across goal to Vowles, who could only nod his effort over the bar.
Just past the half hour mark, Torpoint’s Joe Rapson went on a superb mazy run. Picking the ball up around halfway he beat two defenders before shooting straight at Dunn.
But with five minutes remaining of the half the hosts took the lead. Camper found Alexander Camm in the area whose effort waspartly cleared and the ball fell to King on the edge of the box, before blasting a finish past Rickard.
An already tough task for the Cornishmen became even tougher in the final minute before the break as the hosts doubled their lead.
King was adjudged to have been tripped just outside the area and he stepped up to plant an unstoppable free-kick over the wall, off the underside of the bar and into the net.
Just past the hour mark the visitors were given a lifeline when James Rowe crossed the ball into the area from the by-line to Sullivan, who smashed the ball home from close range.
This gave the visitors confidence and they were now creating half chances as they chased an equaliser.
With ten minutes remaining the hosts restored their two-goal advantage with the goal of the game when King and Elliot Nicholson exchanged passes and played in George King who fired home with a bullet from 30 yards to give Rickard no chance.
Three minutes into stoppage time, the hosts grabbed their fourth of the afternoon when King’s free-kick into the box washeaded back across goal by Camper to Glen Hayer.
His header was blocked by Rickard, but the loose ball was picked up by Sam Beresford, who smashed home from close range.
For Torpoint, they return to action on Saturday with another tough assignment as they welcome third-placed Barnstaple Town to The Mill.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Rory Simmons (Darren Hicks 79), Josh Pope, Sam Morgan (Fred Chapman 86), Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford (capt), James Rowe, Mike Lucas (Jed Smale 60), Joe Rapson (Mason Elliott 86), Ryan Richards, Will Sullivan.
Men of the match: Clevedon Town – Freddie King; Torpoint Athletic – Will Sullivan.