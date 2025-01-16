JUST two of the four Cornish sides in the Western League Premier Division are in action tomorrow, one of which is Torpoint Athletic.
The Point moved out of the bottom two for the first time since November last Saturday thanks to Ryan Rickard’s penalty heroics and goals from Will Sullivan, Curtis Damerell and James Rowe as they edged past a shell-shocked Paulton Rovers 3-2 at The Mill.
Sullivan and Damerell put the Cornishmen 2-0 up, Damerell scoring on his first start since re-joining the club, before another familiar face, James Rowe added another in the second half to put them 3-1 up.
Yet the victory wouldn’t have been possible without the heroics of Rickard who denied three different players on a historic afternoon which saw the former Saltash stopper become the first player in the Western League’s long history to achieve such a feat.
And with St Austell doing them a favour by seeing off fourth bottom Ilfracombe Town, the Point will hope to add another three points on Saturday when they face mid-table Nailsea and Tickenham, again at The Mill (3pm).
The Somerset outfit have enjoyed a decent campaign so far, but the Point go into the game full of confidence having moved above St Blazey who saw their home clash with Barnstaple Town postponed.
Blazey have the afternoon off this Saturday before they travel to Torpoint on Tuesday night for a crunch clash, as do Saltash United who had a slice of history of their own last weekend as they put 12 past bottom side Welton Rovers.
Rikki Shepherd grabbed his first goal at Kimberley Stadium before adding six more in a clinical display.
The win moved the Ashes up to tenth although with all the sides below them having games in-hand they could end the day as low as 16th.
One of the sides just below them, St Austell, have enjoyed a fine run of form to pull away from trouble themselves.
The Lillywhites, who ran out 4-1 winners at Wadebridge Town on Wednesday night to reach the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-finals, have won four of their last five games since winning SWPL Premier West last term, and are on their travels as they travel to Oldland Abbotonians (3pm) who are two points behind.
A Saints victory coupled with a home defeat for Ivybridge Town against promotion-chasing Clevedon Town would see Chris Knight’s men end the day tenth.
Fixtures for Saturday, January 18 (3pm): Buckland Athletic v Shepton Mallet, Ivybridge Town v Clevedon Town, Oldland Abbotonians v St Austell, Paulton Rovers v Brislington, Torpoint Athletic v Nailsea and Tickenham.