WITH Torpoint Athletic picking up seven points in their last three games, managerless St Blazey are now five points from safety in the race to avoid relegation from the Western League Premier Division.
The Green and Blacks dispensed with the services of former St Day boss Lee Denton before Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at the Point, having gone seven games without a victory since taking charge.
But with the Point looking stronger by the week and Ilfracombe – the side between the two – five points ahead, Blazey need to start picking up points if they are to avoid a return to the South West Peninsula League Premier West.
Tomorrow they head to seventh-placed Buckland Athletic with the Devonians three points adrift of neighbours Brixham in the race for fifth and the final play-off spot.
While St Blazey head to Homers Heath, at the same time Torpoint have the toughest task in the league at present as they visit leaders Clevedon Town.
The Somerset outfit were beaten in last year’s play-off final by Falmouth Town and look determined to go one better in their quest for Southern League football.
They have a two-point lead from Portishead Town, while Barnstaple Town are just five behind with a game in-hand.
Clevedon have lost just two of their 23 league games, picking up 53 points in the process.
But with Torpoint’s attacking options increased significantly in recent weeks by the returns of Ryan Richards, Curtis Damerell and James Rowe, Ryan Fice’s side will fancy their chances of an upset.
Mid-table Saltash United were beaten 1-0 by cross-Tamar rivals Ivybridge Town at Kimberley Stadium on Tuesday night and have another eight days to think about it before they visit Wellington.
St Austell have racked up the points either side of Christmas to pull away from trouble.
They face one of their longer trips of the season as they head into Somerset to tackle play-off chasing Shepton Mallet.
The home side are on a three-match winning run including a 1-0 success at Buckland last Saturday.
However, a St Austell victory, coupled with a defeat for Oldland Abbotonians at Barnstaple, would see the Lillywhites end the day 11th.
Western League Premier Division fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Oldland Abbotonians, Brislington v Brixham, Buckland Athletic v St Blazey, Clevedon Town v Torpoint Athletic, Ilfracombe Town v Bridgwater United, Portishead Town v Paulton Rovers, Shepton Mallet v ST Austell, Wellington v Nailsea and Tickenham, Welton Rovers v Ivybridge Town.