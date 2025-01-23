By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (TUESDAY)
Torpoint Athletic 2 St Blazey 0
TORPOINT Athletic moved six points clear of the bottom two after seeing off fellow strugglers St Blazey 2-0 on Tuesday night.
Both goals were scored in the first half from Freddie Chapman and Ryan Richards, his first goal for the club, since returning from Buckland Athletic a week before.
The hosts made their intent clear right from the start and had their first chance on the third minute when Elliott Crawford put a ball onto Richards and his header was crossed to Curtis Damerell who headed just wide of the post.
Six minutes later Torpoint took the lead when a Crawford free-kick out wide on the left just outside of the area found Richards to blast his header home at the far post from 10 yards.
Just past the quarter hour mark, the visitors had a good chance to equalise when Tom Hensman dribbled past several home players from just inside his own half, but his effort from just inside the area was well saved by Ryan Rickard.
A few minutes later, James Rowe’s shot from the edge of the area was saved by Liam Hill after a lay-off by Damerell, before moments later visiting captain Will Tinsley lopped an effort just over the crossbar.
Just past the half hour mark, the hosts doubled their lead when a Mason Elliott cross from the left into the area found Damerell’s head and he laid it off to Chapman who clinically finished from eight yards.
With four minutes remaining of the half another St Blazey corner falls to Hensman whose close-range effort is well saved by Rickard, before he was busy again a minute later to deny striker George Newton.
In the final minute of the half, Crawford’s 60-yard long ball found Will Sullivan on the left. He cut inside the defender and struck an effort which bounced off the base of the post and to safety.
Hensman was proving a real threat and after going on another blistering run from halfway which saw him beat two players, Rickard was again there to block.
Just before the hour mark, after some decent possession, Richards’ cross found Sullivan in the area but the winger lifted his shot just over.
Ten minutes later Richards laid the ball onto sub Joe Rapson who turned in the area, but his shot from 18 yards went just wide.
On the 71st minute, the hosts could of extended their lead when good build-up play found Richards who blasted home from 20 yards, but the linesman adjudged him to be offside.
Torpoint’s final chance in front of the 156-strong crowd came with seven minutes remaining as Crawford’s cross found Sullivan whose shot from 16 yards again was slightly too high.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Sam Hepworth, Mason Elliott (Gary Hird, 69), Sam Morgan, Fred Chapman, Elliott Crawford (capt), Will Sullivan (Josh Pope, 90+1), Jed Smale, Curtis Damerell, Ryan Richards (Mike Lucas, 89), James Rowe (Joe Rapson, 60). Sub not used: Owen Haslam.
ST BLAZEY: Liam Hill; Mark Wilson, Camron McCabe, Charlie Hambly, Will Tinsley (capt, Preston Russon, 60), Brad Rowe, Tom Hensman, Sam Clifton (Dan O’Hara, 85), Jacob Rowe (Dan Carne, 60), George Newton (Charlie Menear 77), Alfie Fothergill.
Men of the match: Torpoint Athletic - Elliott Crawford; St Blazey - Tom Hensman.