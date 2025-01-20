In a fast tempo open ten minutes, both sides shared half chances between them, but on the 12th minute the visitors took the lead. Charlie Saunders was fouled in the area by Elliott Crawford for referee Tim Burley to award a penalty. Owen Humphries despatched the penalty to the right. Ryan Rickard got a hand to the ball but it slipped past, unlike the heroics of the week before when he saved all three of Paulton’s spot-kicks.