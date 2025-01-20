By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 1 Nailsea and Tickenham 1
TORPOINT moved themselves three points clear of the drop zone after coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at The Mill on Saturday.
After falling behind to Owen Humphries’ penalty, the Point responded and drew level seven minutes before the break via Curtis Damerell.
Torpoint included Ryan Richards on the bench after rejoining from Liskeard Athletic but named a similar squad to the one that beat Paulton Rovers 3-2 last weekend.
In a fast tempo open ten minutes, both sides shared half chances between them, but on the 12th minute the visitors took the lead. Charlie Saunders was fouled in the area by Elliott Crawford for referee Tim Burley to award a penalty. Owen Humphries despatched the penalty to the right. Ryan Rickard got a hand to the ball but it slipped past, unlike the heroics of the week before when he saved all three of Paulton’s spot-kicks.
Two minutes later, the hosts had a great chance of equalising. Sam Morgan sent a cross into the area which was met by Curtis Damerell’s header at the near post, but it went just wide.
Halfway through the first half, good build up play by the hosts played the ball onto Jed Smale. His shot was well saved by Jakob Glover the visiting keeper. Just past the half hour mark a cross into the area found Owen Haslam whose header looped just over the bar from close range.
But in the 38th minute the hosts were level as Morgan’s corner curled past everyone, taking a slight deflection off Damerell before nestling into the back of the net.
With five minutes remaining of the half, Humphries went on a jinking run down the left before cutting into the area, but his shot is well saved by Rickard.
Chances were coming at both ends and Torpoint’s Will Sullivan cut in off the wing before being denied by the keeper.
Sullivan was again involved two minutes after the break after being played in inside the area, but Glover superbly tipped his effort around the post.
On the hour mark, the hosts introduced Richards in place of James Rowe, reuniting him with Curtis Damerell, the partnership that fired the Point to the SWPL Premier East title.
On the 78th minute, the hosts went mighty close.
From a corner taken by Mason Elliott, Richards’ header was parried by Glover into the path of sub Joe Rapson, but his shot was cleared off the line by Jake White.
With three minutes remaining, Damerell and Richards exchange passes and Richards shot is well saved low by Glover, Rapson again gets the loose ball in the follow up shot, but its saved again.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Sam Hepworth, Mason Elliott (Rory Simmons, 88), Sam Morgan, Fred Chapman, Elliott Crawford (capt), Will Sullivan, Owen Haslam, Joe Rapson (Owen Haslam, 45), Curtis Damerell, James Rowe (Ryan Richards, 60), Jed Smale. Subs not used: Josh Pope, Mike Lucas.
NAILSEA AND TICKENHAM: Jakob Glover, Luke Newman, Jake White, Charlie Saunders (Andrew Head 70), Steven Kingdon (Bradley Probert 45), Joe Bishop, Jared Ford, Dylan Tate (Miles Hardidge 71), Owen Humphries, Romiah Nevers (Oscar Collins 61). Subs not used: Richard Lucas.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Will Sullivan.