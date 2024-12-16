By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Portishead 5 Torpoint Athletic 1
Torpoint manager Ryan Fice was full of praise for second in the table Portishead Town after the Point were put to the sword by the Bristol side on Saturday.
Portishead were 3-0 up before half-time and extended their lead to 5-0 before Sam Morgan hit a consolation from the penalty spot.
Torpoint have now gone seven league games without a win after an autumn revival.
And with wins for the three other Cornish sides in the division in St Blazey, St Austell and Saltash United, the Point have work to do.
Fice said: “Obviously it was a tough day at the office. However, our lads never gave up and went to the final whistle.
“Sometimes in football you play against a team and you hold your hand up and say they are a much better team, simple as that.
“They have recruited heavily in last couple of months and when the team sheet came out it was full of Southern League and National League South experience.
“If a team finishes above Portishead then they win the league in my opinion.
“I thought they were outstanding in all departments and moved the ball so well. With the new 3G home pitch they have built then will only get better on it and it's the only one at present in the league, so I can't see them dropping many points on it.
“From our point of view it was a game that we can't dwell on, we learn and saw a benchmark of non-league football to aspire to.”
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Josh Pope, Luis Hewings, Gary Hird, Callum Holder, Sam Morgan, Sam Rutter, Freddie Chapman, Mason Elliott, Kevin McCallion, Jed Smale. Subs: Will Larsen, Mike Lucas, George Mills.