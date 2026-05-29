TORPOINT Athletic recently held their annual presentation night at The Mill.
Although the first team faded at the final hurdle in their historic bid to win promotion to Southern League Division One South, it was still a highly-successful campaign that saw them come within one game of securing the Western League Premier Division title before losing in the play-off semi-final to Sidmouth Town.
Managed by Dean Cardew and the outgoing Karl Curtis – they also reached the second qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time before losing 4-0 at National League North side Merthyr Tydfil back in September.
The reserves enjoyed another fine season under Mitch Laughton and Byron Robbins in the St Piran League, culminating in beating their St Blazey counterparts 3-1 in the Tracy Banfield Cup final, which was revenge on the Green and Blacks who had won the Cornwall Intermediate Cup semi-final clash between the two. Torpoint were also third in Premier Division East.
For the thirds, a host of young players were introduced to men’s football in an ultra-competitive Division One East where they finished 12th in the 16-team division.
The club also fielded two under 18s sides in the Devon and Junior Minor League.
The Piran side won the Cambridge division with 31 points from a possible 36, while the Kernow team were runners-up in the Albion division by five points to Callington Town.
The winners of the awards were as follows: First Team: Managers’ Player – Callum O’Brien and Curtis Damerell; Players’ Player – Owen Haslam; Young Player – Joe Rapson and Sam Pearson; Supporters’ Player – Dave Barker; Reserves: Players’ Player – Chris Westall; Managers’ Player – Jack Tupper; Thirds: Players’ Player – Isaac Lamerton; Managers’ Player – Tom Matthews; Long Service Award: Fred Brown (under 4s up to under 18s); Under 18s Piran: Manager’s Player – Jack White; Players’ Player – Jack Tupper; Under 18s Kernow: Players’ Player – Alfie Babb; Manager’s Player – Ollie Turley.
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