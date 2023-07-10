TORPOINT Athletic have added two more players to their squad for the new season.
They have signed midfielders Josh Pope and Sean Thomson, which will help offset the loss of Callum Thompson and Jake Smith, the latter having joined Western League Premier Division rivals Helston Athletic last week.
Former Millbrook player Thomson, who had a spell with Southern League side Tavistock last season, played for Saltash in their pre-season friendly at home to Wadebridge Town last Tuesday night but has decided to join Torpoint instead.
A Torpoint spokesperson said: "Sean finished last season at Step Four with Tavistock alongside his duties for the Army FA and he is another great addition to our plans going forward."
Tavistock have had to pull out of their home game with Torpoint on Friday night, so Point will now play Callington Town on Cally's 3G pitch, with a 6.30pm iick-off.