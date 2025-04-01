St Piran League Division One East round-up – Saturday, April 29
LEADERS Nanpean Rovers bounced back from their midweek defeat at Liskeard Athletic Reserves by easing past neighbours St Stephen 5-1 on Saturday.
Rovers romped into a 4-0 lead at the break before sub Leo Best got the fifth in the second half.
Scott Brown (2), Callum Oldham and Martyn O’Callaghan had earlier netted for the visitors.
Second-placed St Newlyn East stay two points behind having played a game more following a 3-0 success at St Breward which came courtesy of Ross London (49 and 90) and Jake Watson (70).
Looe Town moved to within six points of top spot with a couple of games in-hand after a 3-0 success at Lifton.
Jimi Taylor was the Sharks’ hero, netting in the 17th minute before scoring twice in the second half (88 and 90).
Fourth and fifth – Torpoint Athletic Thirds and Bocastle – were not in action which allowed St Teath and Kilkhampton to push towards the top four.
St Teath won the North Cornwall derby with Wadebridge Town 4-2 thanks to Leighton Carhart (2), Freddie Foster and Danny Sprake, that despite the Bridgers replying through Oliver Allen and Owen Bray.
Kilkhampton’s victory at Roche was even more emphatic as they notched five without reply.