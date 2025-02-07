ALL road lead to Mount Wise tomorrow as Newquay welcome Liskeard Athletic in a crunch SWPL Premier West clash (3pm).
The Blues travel to the North Cornwall coast six points adrift of the Peppermints - but with two games in-hand - and whoever wins will have a big advantage over the remaining games.
With the second installment still be played at Lux Park in March, however, there’s plenty to play for whatever happens.
Newquay have 18 wins and a draw from their 23 outings, while Liskeard are on 16 victories and a share of the spoils from 21 games played.
But with Newquay having a better goal difference of 14, they are effectively seven points clear.
A huge crowd is expected to descend for the game.
Dobwalls still have an outside chance, sitting five behind Liskeard with a game in-hand, and having played both of the top two twice already, they will hope the results fall in their favour.
The Dingos have an awkward clash themselves as they are set for an East Cornwall derby at sixth-placed Callington Town, who look a good bet to finish fourth with games in-hand on both Wendron United and Penzance.
Penzance make their longest trip of the league season as they cross the border to in-form Holsworthy, who have risen up to eighth after back-to-back victories over Wadebridge Town and Truro City Reserves.
Wendron welcome a mid-table Bude Town side that saw off Camelford last Saturday, but the Dron are a fine side in home conditions and have an attack as good as anyone.
At the bottom, there’s a huge clash at Millbrook as they welcome Launceston.
The two are only separated by goal difference and are four points behind Camelford.
A win for either coupled with a Camels defeat at Sticker will make things incredibly interesting, while Camelford know a win at Burngullow Park will see them close the gap on Bodmin Town and free-falling St Day.
St Day, who have just six games remaining, make the short trip to Truro City, while Bodmin have a local derby of their own at Wadebridge Town.
It promises to be the most compelling afternoon of the season so far with plenty to play for at both ends.
Fixtures (3pm): Dobwalls v Callington Town, Holsworthy v Penzance, Millbrook v Launceston, Newquay v Liskeard Athletic, Sticker v Camelford, Truro City Res v St Day, Wadebridge Town v Bodmin Town, Wendron United v Bude Town.