TRURO City have confirmed the permanent signings of Jack Matthews, Jack Nunn and Lewis Colwell on one-year deals ahead of their 2026/27 National League South campaign.
Matthews was born and raised in Cornwall and cut his formative footballing teeth in Newquay before joining the academy ranks at Sky Bet League One outfit Plymouth Argyle.
In 2024, Matthews made his Argyle debut in an FA Cup defeat to Leeds United, and in subsequent seasons has had loan spells at Taunton Town and most recently, Bath City.
“Pre-season has been a long four weeks so far, but I have proven to the gaffer (John Askey) that I am ready for this level, and I can’t wait to get going,” Matthews told the club website.
“I have had loans in and around this level and the level below, but by being here permanently it can take my game to another level, by getting into the squad and playing as many games as I can.
“For a young defender, trying to play consistent games, you need a new challenge to grow as a player. I am looking forward to this challenge and I am excited.”
Nunn, meanwhile, has encountered something of a less traditional route to become a professional footballer.
After progressing through the age groups at now Hellenic League side Mangotsfield United, Nunn landed a dream move to Italian Serie A giants Cagliari in 2024 to be part of the Sardinian side’s under 20s team.
After two years in Italy, Nunn has now returned to these shores and becomes Truro’s fourth new addition of the summer.
“It is nice to finally get the deal done and get started,” he enthused.
“When you are without a club you never really know where you are going to end up and it is a bit of an anxious time. You can do individual training and wherever you go on trial, just do your absolute best at that particular time.
“And I’ve done that and joined a club that will be pushing to go straight back up and I want to be a part of it.”
Colwell is a familiar figure in South West footballing circles after captaining Plymouth Argyle’s under-18 side and spending a decade at Home Park.
He left Argyle in 2024, signing for then National League South side Chippenham Town and featuring in matches against the Tinners in the 2024/25 campaign as John Askey’s side lifted the Step Two title.
Leaving the Wiltshire side after their relegation to the Southern League Premier Division, Colwell adds competition for places at right-back.
He added: “I’ve been here for a few weeks and I have settled in really well. It isn’t easy to come into a new environment as a trialist, but I have been welcomed and felt comfortable.
“I was at Chippenham for the last two seasons, coming off the back of 10 years at Argyle. I have been lucky to play over 50 games at this (National League South) level, so I feel that I know it well. I know a few of the players as I have played with and against some of the lads.
“I like to think that I am an old-fashioned right-back as I can put myself about on the pitch. I can play left-back or wing-back and put a good delivery into the box for strikers to score goals.”
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