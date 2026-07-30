TOM Morton eased to victory in the opening race of the 2026/27 Cornwall Multi-Terrain Race Series – the Tywardreath Trotter on Saturday, July 25.
The Newquay & Par AC member’s time of 38:09 was just over five minutes ahead of St Austell Running Club’s Bradley Parsons (43:13) who was less than 60 seconds clear of St Austell Athletes Running Club’s James Brydon (43:54).
The fastest lady over the line and 40th overall was Amy Sole in 52:53, while Joanne Robinson (Looe Pioneers) and Sandra Toher (unattached – 54:34) were second and third respectively.
On the team front, Truro Running Club just edged to the ladies title from St Austell Athletes Running Club, while St Austell took third ahead of Looe Pioneers.
Hayle Runners took the men’s crown by just two points (75 to 77) from St Austell Athletes with Bodmin not much further back on 94.
The seven-mile multi-terrain race – which was first held in 2006 and starts and finishes at the local pub – takes place on a mix of footpaths, bridleways and country lanes and is organised by the village fete committee.
The top three in each age category was as follows: Female Under 35: 1 Florence Davies-Kirsop (Hayle Runners) – 58:12; 2 Sophie Talling (Newquay RR) – 59:26; 3 Jess Howard-Endean (St Austell Athletes RC) – 59:40; F35-39: 1 Jane Julian (St Austell Athletes RC) – 1:04:15; 2 Sophie Hayne (unattached) – 1:04:34; 3 Joeli Norman (unattached) – 1:04:35; F40-44: 1 Amy Sole (unattached) – 52:53; 2 Leonie Munn (St Austell RC) – 1:01:18; 3 Hannah Fox (Truro RC) – 1:02:38; F45-49: 1 Sandra Toher (unattached) – 54:34; 2 Kate Murphy (St Austell Athletes RC) – 56:52; 3 Karina Bowers (St Austell RC) – 56:52; F50-54: 1 Joanne Robinson (Looe Pioneers RC) – 53:17; 2 Lisa Wilson (Truro RC) – 59:27; 3 Maisie Rowe (St Austell Athletes RC) – 1:00:54; F55-59: 1 Lisa Talling (Newquay RR) – 1:03:47; 2 Miranda Flannigan (Perran Trail Runners) – 1:07:34; 3 Nicky Brenton (Bodmin RC) – 1:08:51; F60-64: 1 Helen Mitchell (Truro RC) – 59:13; 2 Revis Crowle (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:00:11; 3 Judith Wilkes (Falmouth RC) – 1:06:57; F65-69: 1 Frances Mansell (unattached) – 1:28:48; 2 Beverley Keymer (unattached) – 1:28:59; 3 Carol Norwood (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:30:48; F70-74: 1 Sally Powell (Carn Runners) – 1:37:16; 2 Jan Phillips (unattached) – 1:39:50; 3 N/A.
Male Under 35: 1 Tom Morton (Newquay & Par AC) – 38:09; 2 Bradley Parsons (St Austell RC) – 43:13; 3 James Brydon (St Austell Athletes RC) – 43:54; M35-39: 1 Rob Fowlie (unattached) – 47:20; 2 Sam Parsons (unattached) – 48:59; 3 Chris Reski (unattached) – 50:45; M40-44: 1 James Cockley (unattached) – 48:54; 2 Joe Hughes (unattached) – 49:05; 3 Tim Hicks (Truro RC) – 49:51; M45-49: 1 Paul Sole (unattached) – 45:57; 2 Neil Hayhurst (Hayle Runners) – 46:19; 3 James Turner (Truro RC) – 47:43; M50-54: 1 Kevin Toher (unattached) – 46:08; 2 Mark Roby (Bodmin RC) – 47:51; 3 Ian Sutherland (Paddock Wood AC) – 50:22; M55-59: 1 Mark Williams (Hayle Runners) – 51:04; 2 Adrian Ball (Cornwall AC) – 51:02; 3 Greg Dufour-Cox (Falmouth RC) – 55:17; M60-64: 1 Kevin Edlin (Bude RATs) – 53:04; 2 Matthew Faull (Wadebridge RC) – 54:56; 3 Phillip Ciano (Perran Trail Runners) – 1:00:54; M65-69: 1 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 49:30; 2 Steve Towsey (St Austell RC) – 1:04:30; 3 Peter Allen (Newquay RR) – 1:05:43; M70-74: 1 Iain Walker (St Austell RC) – 55:06; 2 Peter Brocklehurst (St Austell Athletes RC) – 1:03:54; 3 Gavin Clegg (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:03:50; M75-79: 1 Stephen Hutchinson (Bude RATs) – 1:07:39; 2 Doug Alsop (St Austell RC) – 1:08:07; 3 Des Evans (Newquay RR) – 1:21:34.
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