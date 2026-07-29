WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Tavistock 2 Saltash United 2
SALTASH kept their unbeaten start to the season going at Langsford Park on Tuesday evening with a hard-earned point against a new-look Tavistock team.
The Ashes, who won 4-3 at Brislington on Saturday, twice took the lead before the home side hit back on both occasions to earn a fully-merited draw.
Kieran O'Melia and Henry Donovan, against his former club, were on target for the Cornishmen, while Tom Chastey helped himself to a brace for the Lambs.
Manager Lee Britchford said: "We're delighted to come away with a point from a tough place and strong opponents, even though at times we looked like we might get all three points.
"Tavistock could probably argue that they deserved to win because of the possession they had in the second half, but at the end of the day a draw was probably fair all round.
"We could have been 3-0 up by half-time if we had taken our chances or made better decisions at crucial times, but Tavistock were the better side in the second half, although again we had chances on the counter attack.
"I'm delighted for the boys because this was a real team effort requiring a lot of energy and they were outstanding. Their output and application was excellent, they worked their socks off and fully deserved the two goals.
"All the subs who came on in the second half slotted into the system we were playing, which was very pleasing to see."
Early leaders Portishead are the next challenge for Saltash in their first home game of the season on Saturday and Britchford said: "This stage of the season is relentless but we have an exciting season to look forward to and the boys are up for the challenge.
"If we apply ourselves as we did in the first two games we will be okay."
After a nervy opening 20 minutes on Tuesday, the game burst into life with O'Melia dragging a shot inches wide after a breakaway before Deacon Thomson, who left Saltash in the summer to join Tavi, got on the end of a Jacob Bowker cross but was denied by the post.
But the Ashes broke the deadlock in the 36th minute with another pacy break along the right which ended with Jack Jefford’s cross being converted at the far post by O'Melia, although home keeper Dan Holman should have done better at his near post.
Tavistock's first half performance had been disjointed, but half-time words of wisdom from manager Steve Tully and his assistant Chris McPhee sent them out in a more determined mood. It took them only six minutes to equalise with midfield man Chastey producing an excellent finish on the half volley from close range.
The Ashes then suffered a blow when first half menace O'Melia was forced off after 56 minutes, but soon afterwards the visitors swept back into the lead.
Jefford had to take most of the credit for a scintillating run and then pinpoint cross from the right byline which was met by Donovan at the far post with a powerful header into the net.
Tavistock responded with their best spell of the game and Ashes keeper Jordan Duffey had to make several outstanding saves to preserve the lead.
But the pressure finally told 11 minutes from time with another fine finish from Chastey, who found a yard of space in a crowded penalty area and lashed the ball home.
That set up a grandstand finish, played like it was a cup tie, with both sides searching for a winner, but in the end they had to settle for a share of the spoils.
TAVISTOCK: Dan Holman; Reece Shanley, Sam Gleeson, Callum Watson (capt), Rhys Lindsell (Sam Hillson 64), Shane White, Jacob Bowker (Gene Price 62), Ryan Smith (Kian Birch 62), Deacon Thomson, Tom Chastey, Jack Crago (Chris McPhee 73). Sub not used: Owen Lauderdale.
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey; Jack Jefford (Joe Preece, 75), Alfie Wotton (Max Everall, 71), Ben Goulty, Sam Joce, Charlie Elkington, Kieran O'Melia (Dylan Holgate, 56), Fin Wilkes, Henry Donovan, Freddie Tolcher (George Powell, 71), Hayden Greening.
Referee: Mark Bird.
Attendance: 231.
Men-of-the-match: Tavistock – Shane White; Saltash United – Jack Jefford.
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