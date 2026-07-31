DOBWALLS get their South West Peninsula League Premier West campaign started with an East Cornwall derby at Callington Town on Saturday (3pm) with boss Kev McCann expecting a much better campaign this time around.
A former St Piran League Premier East title-winning boss with Saltash Borough, McCann took the on the hotseat at Lantoom Park last year with all of the previous year’s squad – which had finished third under Ben Washam and Brad Gargett – following the now Ivybridge Town manager’s out of the door. They finished last with just four wins from 28 games.
He said: “Everyone knows the difficulties we faced last season with no team a month before the start of the season. Despite us becoming better as the season went on, we obviously struggled a lot trying to shape a squad as we went along that was able to compete at this level, and it showed with our final league position.
“Both myself and Kieran (son and assistant boss, McCann) haven’t stopped since the season ended so we’ve had much better preparation both on and off the field. We’ve been training hard twice a week and we’ve been able to arrange a good set of pre-season games to suit what I need to see – so I’ve been able to prepare properly this year and get the information I need from the players.”
Being a small village club in a league full of clubs with bigger budgets and crowds means it’s never easy at Lantoom Park.
McCann continued: “We’ve lost a few players I’ve wanted to keep, but I’m concentrating on the lads that do want to play for Dobwalls. On the positive side, we’ve promoted four lads from our reserves and signed some really talented young players – which does mean I’m going to have a young squad once again, but this time with a bit more experience.
“Apart from several new young lads that are coming into this level for the first time, I’ve promoted Jack Gaynor, Luke Gale, Sam Jordan and Davey Wilding from the reserves. We’ve signed Rhys Connew back from Saltash, Josh Geary who was at St Austell, and I’ve managed to secure goalkeeper Freddy Harvey-Larmar, who played for Plymouth Parkway and Ivybridge last season.
“I do have a couple more that I’m hoping to get done before the season starts, but they’re not quite done yet.
“As for last year’s team, I’ve managed to keep most of the ones that I wanted to. Sadly, Fin Neville has decided to drop down a level with Saltash Reserves and, disappointingly, our player of the year and players’ player of the year Dan Alford has moved to Callington.
“We’re in much better shape this year though and feel like we’re ready and we have some targets in mind which we hope we can achieve.”
McCann is used to success, but praised his current club for their patience.
He concluded: “I have to also thank the committee for not only understanding our problems last season, but for being fully behind me and Kieran and not hesitating to give us this chance to get it right this year. They have supported us with as much help as they can to back us in the right way that keeps this club healthy and sustainable – for which we are both very grateful.”
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