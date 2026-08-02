WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bridgwater United 2 Newquay 2
NEWQUAY boss Shaun Middleton felt his side should have ‘taken all three points’ as the Peppermints were held to a 2-2 draw at Bridgwater United on Saturday.
The visitors twice took the lead in Somerset before Mark Armstrong’s controversial late equaliser earned the Robins a point.
Newquay – who saw off Torpoint Athletic 3-0 in midweek – were again without several key players due to injury, and were under pressure at the start as a home player rattled the crossbar before the follow up was saved by the in-form Shaun Semmens.
But with their first real shot the Cornishmen were in front, midfielder Callam Mconie whipping a near 30-yard free-kick into the top corner which gave home keeper Liam Kingston no chance.
Seven minutes later Bridgwater were level. A long diagonal from just inside their own half went over a defender, allowing Will Collins to chest the ball down and angle a fine shot into the opposite corner off the post.
Just past the half-hour mark the visitors were agonisingly close to restoring their lead as Jack Bray-Evans slipped in striker Louis Price. His effort cannoned off the crossbar, but the onrushing Matt Searle couldn’t react in time as the ball hit him from six yards and went over.
However, six minutes later they were back in front. Mconie whipped in a ball to Price inside the box and he laid it back to Bray-Evans who whipped an unstoppable finish into the top corner from 20 yards.
The second half started off in scrappy fashion, and Newquay were given 10 minutes against 10 men just after the hour as … Beresford was sent to the sin-bin.
The visitors failed to make that count and on 82 minutes were pegged back as Semmens couldn’t gather a looping cross cleanly, and although the visitors appealed in vain for a free-kick, sub Mark Armstrong swept in the rebound.
Newquay still had time to create two big moments.
Searle couldn’t get a good enough connection on a ball in the box, while sub Sam Fearon forced Kingston into an excellent save from eight yards.
The result leaves Newquay on four points from their opening three games ahead of their home date with Bovey Tracey on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
Reflecting on their trip to Fairfax Park, Middleton said: “It was a really good game with two teams looking to win it, but I felt we deserved all three points so I’m a bit gutted not to pick up three points on the road. But I was pleased with the performance and the work-rate attitude of the boys, so no complaints from me.”
Middleton’s attention quickly turns to Bovey, adding: “They’re a good side with lots of good players, so like any game in this league it’s going to be tough.
“But hopefully I should have some players back on Wednesday, and we’ll be looking for all three points.
“All three performances have had positive elements to them, and although we’d like to have some more points on the board, there’ll be plenty of twists and turns throughout the season.”
NEWQUAY: Shaun Semmens; Jamie Edlin, Harry Downing (capt), Jacob Kevern, Tom Moxham; Matt Searle, Connor Paine, Callam McOnie; Allam Ahmed, Louis Price, Jack Bray-Evans. Subs: Sam Fearon, Rudy Sharp, Ross Fallens, Alex Cole, Jamie Dixon.
Peppermints’ man-of-the-match: Jamie Edlin.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.