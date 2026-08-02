WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 2 Portishead Town 1
SALTASH United pulled off what will emerge as one of the results of the season when they inflicted a first defeat on hot promotion favourites Portishead Town at Kimberley Stadium on Saturday.
And the man who turned a tight game their way was second half substitute Joe Preece, who set up the opening goal for Henry Donovan in the 75th minute – his fifth goal in three games – before scoring what proved to be the winner four minutes later.
The visitors did pull a goal back through Jamie Adams right at the end of four minutes of time added on, but there was barely time to restart before the referee whistled for full-time.
The Saltash players were applauded off the pitch and manager Lee Britchford said: "The over-riding emotion after that is pride.
"Obviously they're a good team but we said before the game that somebody's got to beat them this season and why can't that be us?
"As the game wore on you saw the belief shine through in our performance. We changed a few things to nullify them and ultimately it paid off."
He went on: "The first half was fairly even, there wasn't really too much in the game; second half we knew we'd get chances on the break and massive credit goes to Preecey in terms of his impact when he came on.
"I thought he was outstanding. His movement behind was good, and he was a threat on the shoulder.
"He set up the first goal and produced a lovely finish for the second; his performance was excellent, as was the team's.
"We defended our box superbly for 90 minutes - obviously we're a little bit disappointed to concede at the end - and our commitment was first class. The whole squad turned up.To take seven points from the first nine is outstanding considering the opposition we've faced. They have been tough games, with two away, but it's really pleasing to produce a performance like that in front of our own supporters."
Looking ahead, Britchford said: "We've now got to go and back this result up on Tuesday at Ivybridge, which is always a tough place to go.
"We've got to make sure we turn in the same levels of performance as we have in our first three games, otherwise yesterday's result doesn't really count for anything."
Saltash had been close to making the perfect start when new striker Donovan strode away from the Portishead defence in the third minute and produced a powerful left foot shot which keeper James Walker tipped over the bar at full stretch.
It turned out to be a rare opportunity in an even but featureless first half, and the only chance the visitors had came four minutes before half-time when Ethan Feltham was played through the middle but in a one-on-one with Jordan Duffey, the Ashes keeper came out on top as he forced Feltham wide before the shot struck the side-netting.
Portishead stepped up the pressure in the opening 20 minutes of the second half but the closest they came to a breakthrough was with a Matthew Britton header from a corner which drifted just over.
That was the cue for Saltash to introduce Preece in place of debutant George Powell, and it didn't take long for him to make a difference.
In the 75th minute he was found with space out on the left and, spotting the keeper off his line, he tried an audacious lob which crashed against the bar. But Donovan, reacting like a hungry striker, was there to direct his close-range header into the far corner.
Four minutes later it was 2-0. A deft free-kick from the right by the excellent Fin Wilkes surprisingly found Preece unmarked near the far post and he fired an unstoppable shot into the net.
Portishead poured forward to try to rescue something, but by the time they did, with a close-range header from Adams, it was too little too late.
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey; Max Everall, Alfie Wotton, Hayden Greening, Sam Joce, Charlie Elkington, Freddie Tolcher (Ben Goulty, 80), Fin Wilkes (Cole Fisher, 82), Henry Donovan (Owen Davies, 88), George Powell (Joe Preece, 64), Jack Jefford (Dylan Holgate, 90+2).
PORTISHEAD TOWN: James Walker; Harvey Tierney, Aaron Robbins, Jamie Adams, Hamish Hurd, Oliver Woodhouse (Steve Kingdon, 84), Matthew Britton (Dean Preddie, 76), Mitchell Osmond, Ethan Feltham, Kyle Egan, Jack Thorne (Josh Jenkins, 71). Subs not used: Alex O'Keefe, Jade Neale.
Attendance: 161.
Referee: Tim Burley.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Joe Preece.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.