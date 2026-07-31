Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, August 1
ALL five Cornish clubs in the division have their first win on the board heading into tomorrow’s third round of fixtures.
Newquay eased past Torpoint Athletic 3-0 on Wednesday night at Mount Wise, courtesy of goals from Louis Price, Callam Mconie and Allam Ahmed, plus a superb individual performance from goalkeeper Shaun Semmens, and head up to Bridgwater United who have six points from a possible six.
Of the five, only Saltash United are unbeaten following an opening day thriller at Brislington and a 2-2 draw at Tavistock in midweek.
The Ashes face league favourites Portishead Town at Kimberley Stadium, the visitors arriving top of the league having scored nine already in victories over Ivybridge Town and Wells City.
Their local rivals Torpoint Athletic and Liskeard Athletic had mixed midweeks with the Point losing at Newquay, while the Blues earned their first Step Five points in 31 years with a 3-1 success at Sidmouth Town.
Two own goals, plus a first senior goal from teenager Kai Gilbert, got the job done in East Devon, and they will hope for more of the same when they welcome Brislington to Lux Park.
Torpoint on the other hand head up the A38 to tackle Buckland Athletic, who are looking for a first victory of the season following a loss to Tavistock and a derby draw at promoted Bovey Tracey.
By 3pm tomorrow St Blazey will have had a whole week to prepare for their trip to Street.
The Green and Blacks got off the mark at home to Wells on Saturday with Teigan Rosenquest (2) and Kai Burrell on target, and they go to a Street side who were beaten at Torpoint Athletic last weekend before losing again 2-1 at Bridgwater on Tuesday.
Fixtures (3pm): Bridgwater United v Newquay, Buckland Athletic v Ytorpoint Athletic, Ivybridge Town v Wellington, Liskeard Athletic v Brislington, Saltash United v Portoishead Town, Shepton Mallet v Sidmouth Town, Street v St Blazey, Tavistock v Clevedon Town, Wells City v Brixham.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.