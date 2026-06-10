TRURO City have announced the permanent signing of former loanee and forward Harvey Greenslade.
The 22-year-old, who last term played in the National League for Yeovil Town, has inked a two-year contract with an option to extend at the Truro City Stadium.
Bristol born, Greenslade has twice represented the Tinners previously in loan spells during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns.
On both occasions whilst on loan from Bristol Rovers, the club he progressed through the academy ranks at, Greenslade netted four goals in double figure appearances for Truro City in the Southern League Premier and National League South respectively.
On his move to the Duchy, Greenslade said: “I have been here twice before on loan and to be a permanent player is always something I thought would happen one day.
“I am really excited to get going and will be working really hard, by showing the fans that this time I am here to stay.
“Last time I was here, the club was playing at Parkway. I was very young although it was a good experience. The club has come a long way since then.”
He added: “I want to excite the fans and will give them 100%, by not coasting through the season and I will run my heart out.
“Some of the fans will have seen me play before and they know I will give all I’ve got. And the ones that haven’t, I will excite the fans by working hard and they deserve people like that.
“I am looking forward to meeting all the fans and integrating well with them too.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.