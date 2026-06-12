LISKEARD Athletic joint boss Darren Gilbert has hailed two ‘great additions’ to the club following the recent signings of Tyler Yendle and Calum Merrin.
Gilbert, alongside Wayne Gamble, finally got the Blues back into the Western League Premier Division last season for the first time in 31 years after outlasting Elburton Villa to the title, and they have raided Haye Road to sign the mercurial Merrin whose silky skills were a feature of the Plymouth side’s season.
He has been at Lux Park before, and could provide a real point of difference in tight games.
Yendle makes the even shorter trip over from East Cornwall rivals Saltash.
Primarily a defender, Yendle didn’t play as much as he’d like at times last season due to injury and the form of others, but did make some noteworthy performances in goal and will provide a fine reserve goalkeeper option if required as well as his role in the heart of the defence.
Although the Blues have lost striker Dan Jennings and defender Sam Gerken to Bodmin Town, the majority of last year’s squad, which was put together to also cope with the demands of Step Five football, remain.
On his new recruits, Gilbert said: “Tyler played for Saltash last year and is a good defender who is very good in the air.
“He’s a nice kid and if we can get him up to full fitness then he’s a very decent player at this level.
“We picked up quite a few injuries last year at various points, and with the skipper Josh McCabe banned for the first four matches it’s important we have plenty of options with so many league games as well as the FA Cup and FA Vase.”
He continued: “Calum brings a lot of quality, a great player.
“I had him a couple of years ago and he brings goals, late runs and quick feet and is just a very, very good player who everybody around here has been after.
“But he feels that Liskeard Athletic are the right club for him and we’re delighted to have him as he’ll be a great addition to the club.”
Liskeard won’t be a side looking just to survive in their first season back at Step Five and Gilbert admits the jigsaw is nearly complete, adding: “We’re always on the lookout for a player if the right one comes along, but we’ve got a very good squad which we’re happy with.
“We’ve got a couple of youngsters and a couple of lads at training who we’ll assess over the coming weeks, and we’ll see what we need as it goes.”
Gilbert also had a word for recently-departed defender Matt Outtram who has stepped away from the game after 12 years as a Blue.
He concluded: “We’re going to miss Matt very dearly, and I have a lot of time for him. He said last year he’d struggle to get to a lot of games but did. He’s not only a very good defender but also a great lad to have in the dressing room.
“Matt’s been very, very loyal to Liskeard Athletic and deserves all the credit he’s getting as he’s a top, top guy. He said he couldn’t commit due to his new child, but he’s been a great servant to the club.”
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