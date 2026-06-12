CORNWALL Over 50s three men’s teams had mixed luck on Wednesday in their respective divisions.
The first team – strengthened by the inclusion of Plymouth’s former Launceston and St Just all-rounder Andy Birkett for the first time – were due to visit Wiltshire, however that clash was called off without a ball being bowled.
The seconds headed up the A38 to tackle their Devon counterparts at Chudleigh CC and eased to a comfortable seven-wicket success.
Star of the show was Hayle’s opening bowler Andre Otto who claimed 4-17 off his nine overs to rip through the hosts’ top-order.
After that, off-spinner Paul Miller (1-12) and seamer Neil Spencer (2-23) – the latter making his first competitive appearance in several years following a fine career with Bugle – bowled tidy six-over spells, before skipper Spencer Ham and Adrian Berry shared the last two wickets to fall, Ham conceding just three runs from 5.3 overs.
Cornwall lost the hard-hitting Adrian Pooley for a fourth ball nought in pursuit of just 106, however opener Leigh Murray (Gulval) smacked 41 from just 32 balls before Otto (34) and Miller (25) guided the Duchy to an emphatic 20 points.
The thirds hosted Wales at St Minver on a day where opening bowler Brian Dunstan was awarded a cap for his 50th appearance for Cornwall Seniors.
However, it was the visitors who had the last laugh in a four-wicket victory.
After being sent in, the Duchy got off to a disastrous start as the slipped to 26-4.
Skipper Simon Dixon (19) and Mark Averiss (10) briefly rallied, but 61-4 became 107-8 despite 26 from Mike Cockings.
However, a fine 32 not out from Robert Monk with Simon Wills (8) and Dunstan (4) providing useful support got Cornwall up to 170 all out with 15 balls unused.
Needing less than four an over, Wales found themselves in a good position at 81-1, and although they lost wickets at steady intervals, the runs kept coming as they eased to victory in the 37th over.
Martin Davies took 1-26 from his nine, with Cockings claiming 3-23 off his three at the end.
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