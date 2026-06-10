WESTERN League Premier Division outfit Saltash United have pencilled in six pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
The Ashes enjoyed a steady first season under Lee Britchford, who stepped up to the top job last summer following the departure of Macca Brown.
Despite a very young squad, many of whom had not played a lot of Step Five football, the Cornishmen finished a healthy eighth.
Saltash get started with a trip to Camelford on Wednesday, July 1 (7.30pm) where they will face a Camels side who enjoyed one of their best seasons in years under first-time boss Bobby Hopkinson as they reached just a second-ever Cornwall Senior Cup final, as well as finishing fifth in South West Peninsula League Premier West.
Many managers love an away day in pre-season to bond the players, and the Ashes will head into Wales to tackle Cwmbran Town (3pm) three days later.
The Crows ply their trade at Step Three of the Welsh system in Ardal South East.
Saltash’s players then face an East Cornwall derby at SWPL Premier West side Dobwalls on Tuesday, July 7 (7.30pm).
Their first outing of the summer at Kimberley Stadium on July 11 sees a visit from Southern League Division One side Portland United (1pm), who have secured back-to-back promotions. Also heading to the Duchy a week later are Wessex League Premier Division side Sturminster Newton United, who provide their final opposition on home turf (1pm). The reserves will also face off on the same day, as will be the case against Portland.
In between those fixtures, last year’s SWPL Premier West runners-up Elburton Villa – who are joint managed by Kevin Yetton and former Ashes favourite Danny Lewis – make the short trip across from Plymouth on July 14.
The league programme starts the following Saturday (July 25) with fixtures yet to be announced.
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