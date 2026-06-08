LISKEARD Athletic have announced their pre-season schedule ahead of their return to the Western League Premier Division.
The Blues eased to the South West Peninsula League Premier Division crown last summer and have also announced three further players have been retained.
Attackers Bailey Mabin and George Newton will provide joint bosses Wayne Gamble and Darren Gilbert with options in front of goal, as will as attacking midfielder Harry Jeffery who excelled towards the end of last season and won the club’s April player of the month award.
As previously mentioned, striker Dan Jennings is moving on, while defender Matt Outtram, who has been the club for the last 13 seasons, is stepping away from the game.
Liskeard take on six opponents throughout July, four of which are away from Lux Park.
St Austell – who are under Chris Knight for a third spell and Olly Brokenshire – are the hosts for the first outing on Wednesday, July 1 (7.30pm), before the Blues host a FWXI at home on Saturday, July 4 (3pm).
Southern League Division One South side Exmouth Town come to East Cornwall on July 11 for the club’s marquee home fixture in pre-season, before the Blues take on two local derbies away from home in the space of 48 hours at Callington Town and Millbrook on July 14 and 16. Both games start at 7.30pm against sides they took on last season.
Liskeard’s final challenge is a trip to East Devon to tackle Exmouth’s league rivals Willand Rovers on Tuesday, July 21 (7.30pm), five days before the Cornishmen are due to get their latest Western League venture underway, their first in the 21st century.
Over the weekend, the Blues also announced their first two signings of the summer, creative attacker Calum Merrin and versatile defender Tyler Yendle from Elburton Villa and Saltash United respectively.
Read more about that in next week’s paper.
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