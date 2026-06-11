ST DAY AFC have announced that they are taking voluntary relegation from South West Peninsula League Premier West with just over six weeks before the start of the new season.
The Yellows – who were at Step Six for the last two years – have seen long-serving first team boss Joff Mallaber step down, and with the club unable to source a replacement, the village outfit have resigned their place, meaning they will run with just two senior men’s teams in St Piran League Premier West – one league below – and Division Four West.
Their first season in the division saw them finish a more than solid 12th out of 16 with eight wins from their 30 outings, while the recently completed campaign yielded seven victories from 28 matches as they were third bottom ahead of Launceston and Dobwalls.
A club statement read: “St Day AFC regret to announce that the club have made the difficult decision to voluntarily withdraw its first team from the South West Peninsula League.
“Despite the committee’s best efforts, the search for a new first team manager has unfortunately been successful. Combined with the increasing financial commitments and travel demands associated with Step Six football, the club has concluded that this is the most sustainable course of action moving forward.
“As a result, St Day AFC will focus on rebuilding and strengthening its adult football structure through two teams competing in the St Piran League for the 2026/27 season in the Premier Division and Division Four.
“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Joff Mallaber, his management team, all of the first team players for their dedication, commitment and efforts in bringing Step Six football to Vogue Park. Their contribution has been greatly appreciated and will remain an important part of the club’s recent history.
“While this decision is disappointing, it also provides an opportunity regroup, rebuild and create a strong foundation for the future. The committee remains fully committed to developing the club both on and off the pitch and looks forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”
The South West Peninsula League issued a statement of their own, reading: “The board were saddened to have been informed that St Day AFC have asked to withdraw from the NLS and the league. We wish them well in their future endeavours.
“As this was after the dates in both NLS Regs and FA Standardised Rules, the club is aware that a penalty will be applied.
“The league have re-issued the West fixtures with some changes to the August fixtures and the WCP tie between Bishops Lydeard and Axminster Town has been reclassified as a second-round tie.
“St Day will also now not be in the FA Vase or Cornwall Senior Cups, but will play in the St Piran League and their cups.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.