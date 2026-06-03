The Tinners have three away fixtures lined up for pre-season, including a trip to Southern League Premier Division outfit Taunton Town on Tuesday, July 28 who are managed by veteran former Bristol City boss Gary Johnson. The former Yeovil Town and Torquay United supremo helped the Peacocks survive in the recently concluded campaign, while the last two meetings between the sides came in the 2023/24 season when Taunton went down from the National League South.