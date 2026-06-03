TRURO City have announced that they will face SkyBet League Two outfit Exeter City during pre-season for the 2026/27 campaign.
The Grecians – who were relegated last term – have appointed Matt Taylor on a long-term deal having rejoined the Devonians until the end of last season, and will head to Cornwall on Saturday, July 18, a week before Exeter’s fierce rivals Plymouth Argyle come to the Truro City Stadium. Kick-off times for both and ticket information have yet to have been released.
The Tinners have three away fixtures lined up for pre-season, including a trip to Southern League Premier Division outfit Taunton Town on Tuesday, July 28 who are managed by veteran former Bristol City boss Gary Johnson. The former Yeovil Town and Torquay United supremo helped the Peacocks survive in the recently concluded campaign, while the last two meetings between the sides came in the 2023/24 season when Taunton went down from the National League South.
Truro start preparations for the new season on Friday, July 10 when they head to Bickland Park to tackle local rivals Falmouth Town (7.45pm) as they look to retain the Aubrey Wilkes Trophy that they secured last season with a 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Sam Sanders and Dom Johnson-Fisher.
Falmouth will have a new man in charge as Andy Westgarth has stepped down after a decade in charge to be replaced by John Fabby who steps up as assistant.
Truro’s final friendly on Saturday, August 1 is the short trip across the border to tackle Taunton’s league rivals Plymouth Parkway who are preparing for their first campaign under Karl Curtis who took over in the summer having been joint boss at Torpoint Athletic.
Parkway have announced in the last couple of days that free-scoring attacker Hayden Turner has joined the club upon the expiry of his contract with Mousehole.
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