The three Toolstation Western League teams in the Cornish Times area came away with a hat trick of victories yesterday.
Premier Division leaders Saltash United led the way with a 4-0 triumph over Wellington at Waterways Stadium, with Sam Hughes netting twice and the others goals coming from Sam Farrant and Harrison Davis.
Torpoint Athletic won 3-1 at home to Clevedon Town, thanks to goals from Sam Hillson, Ryan Richards and man of the match Jake Smith with his first for the club.
Millbrook also got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Keynsham Town at Jenkins Park, with Sean Thomson and Jake Foster finding the target.