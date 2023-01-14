Matches involving Callington Town, Dobwalls and Bodmin Town will all take place this afternoon after their South West Peninsula League Premier West games survived the heavy overnight rain.
Callington travel to Wendron for a 3pm kick-off, Dobwalls are at Sticker (3pm), and Bodmin Town visit Mullion (2.15pm).
Camelford v St Dennis and Holsworthy v Bovey Tracey joined the long list of call-offs, which included the matches involving Liskeard Athletic and Launceston, which were postponed yesterday.
Saltash United's home match with Barnstaple in the Toolstation Western League also fell victim to the weather, adding to yesterday's postponements for Millbrook and Torpoint Athletic.