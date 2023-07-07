THREE all Cornish ties will take place in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.
Dobwalls will entertain St Blazey, St Austell play host to Bodmin Town, and Launceston are at home to Callington Town.
Other ties see Bishop Sutton v Wadebridge Town, Bishop's Lydeard v Bude Town, Crediton United against Liskeard Athletic, Falmouth Town at home to Honiton Town, and Camelford visit Sidmouth Town.
Helston Athletic entertain Axminster Town, while Saltash United play host to Radstock Town,
In the second qualifying round, Torpoint Athletic are away to Bishop Sutton or Wadebridge, while Newquay will travel to either Cheddar or Torridgside.
Falmouth or Honiton play Crediton or Liskeard, while the winners of Saltash and Radstock will journey to Wendron United.
Helston or Axminster will entertain Street, Millbrook will host Dobwalls or St Blazey, and the victors of St Austell and Bodmin will be at home to Sidmouth or Camelford.
Launceston or Callington will visit Torrington, while Bude or Bishop's Lydeard will be away to the winners of Wellington and Okehampton Argyle.
First qualifying round ties are to be played on Saturday, August 26, with the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 23.