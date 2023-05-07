Devon and Exeter League, Division Three: AFC Exe 3 Bravehearts 2, South Zeal United 12 Lyme Regis Res 1, University of Exeter Fifths 4 Seaton Town 2, Witheridge 5 Heavitree United 2.

North Devon League, Premier Division: Appledore Lions 1 KILKHAMPTON 0, Park United 5 BRADWORTHY 0 (played at Bradworthy). Senior Division: Appledore Res 1 HOLSWORTHY RES 2, Braunton Thirds 2 Woolsery 1, Hartland Clovelly Res 0 Fremington Res 7, Ilfracombe Town Res 4 SHEBBEAR UNITED 0, Sandymere Blues 3 Landkey Town 14. Intermediate Two: BRIDGERULE 2 Shamwickshire Rovers Res 5, Kingsley Park v High Bickington - home walkover, Langtree Lions 8 Equalizers 0.

Torpoint name new management team for reserves

Argyle win League One title with victory at Vale

Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Seconds 2 Mevagissey 1, BOSCASTLE 2 SOUTHGATE SENIORS 0, Dobwalls Res 1 ST BREWARD 3, Saltash United Thirds 2 Gorran 1, ST DOMINICK RES 0 POLZEATH 3, St Merryn 6 LIFTON 1. Division One: Looe Town Res 1 Gerrans and St Mawes United 0, PENSILVA v Foxhole Stars Res - home walkover, St Cleer 3 ST MINVER RES 2. Division Two: Lostwithiel Res 2 DELABOLE AND TINTAGEL UNITED 2.

