FOOTBALL FIXTURES FOR SATURDAY, MAY 27 AND SUNDAY, MAY 28
Saturday, May 27
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Foxhole Stars v Roche.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Bodmin Town Seconds v ST BREWARD, Gorran v ST DOMINICK RES, Mevagissey v LIFTON, Saltash United Thirds v Lostwithiel.
North Devon League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Combe Martin v North Milton Res. Senior Division (2.30pm): Landkey Town v Barum United. Intermediate Two (2.30pm): Kingsley Park v BRIDGERULE.
Sunday, May 28
Devon Women’s League, North/East Division (2pm): Westexe Park Rangers v Fremington, BRADWORTHY v University of Exeter, HALWILL v Crediton, RBL Alphington v Braunton Wanderers, Seaton Town v Bradninch.