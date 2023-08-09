THREE matches went ahead last night in SWPL Premier West with 14 goals going in.
The shock result of the night was at Broadclose Park as Callington Town headed up to Bude and beat the hosts 4-0.
Connor Pritchard-Lee gave Cally an early lead before the Seasiders were reduced to ten men when Dave Youldon gave away a penalty.
However Harry Southcott’s spot-kick was saved by Liam Hill.
Both teams had chances before the break, but within three minutes of the restart it was 2-0 as Hill could only help in Frazer Ferris’ corner.
Kieran Prescott made it 3-0 shortly after the hour after seizing on a poor backpass, before Bude were reduced to nine men when Baga Mariko was red-carded for a lunge.
The resulting free-kick from Ferris somehow found its way in, and although both teams had further chances, it stayed at 4-0.
Wadebridge Town joined Callington on six points from a possible six as they edged a five-goal thriller at home to Dobwalls.
The Dingos took a 21st minute lead through Cam Patterson’s penalty before Sam Wickins ensured the Bridgers went into the break ahead with two goals in as many minutes.
Dobwalls levelled matters 20 minutes into the second half through James Forrest’s long-range strike, but Town won it in the 71st minute through Morgan Vallejo’s header.
Down in West Cornwall, Penzance took on Mullion at Penlee Park, with the Magpies emerging comfortable winners by four goals to one.
They took a tenth minute lead as Rolandos Samnauskas got on the end of Frazer Cadman’s corner, before full-back Silas Sullivan finished off a fine team move on the half-hour to make it 2-0.
Mullion created several chances before the break but failed to reduce the deficit, and were made to pay early in the second half as Oscar Massey rounded Tom Fletcher in the Seagulls goal after being set clear by Samnauskas.
Massey grabbed his second late on after Kameron Collins sent him away, before Mullion grabbed a deserved consolation as Chris Wormington’s header hit the post and eventually found its way in.