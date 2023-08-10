CAMELFORD fell to their second consecutive 4-1 defeat of the season last night as they were comfortably beaten at Bodmin Town.
The Camels lost on the opening day to early pacesetters Callington Town, and found themselves behind inside six minutes as former Launceston forward Ben Waters applied the finishing touch.
Naby Diallo, given a start after impressing off the bench in their opener against Bude Town, doubled the lead 12 minutes in.
Both teams created chances throughout, but the third arrived on 67 minutes thanks to a superb individual goal from Charlie Hardcastle.He picked the ball up just outside of his own box before going on a remarkable run which ended with him sweeping a finish past Josh Colwill.
Bodmin were soon reduced to nine men as Harry Taylor and Sam Clifton were both sin-binned, and Mark Gusterson reduced the arrears in the 79th minute.
Town boss Dane Bunney became increasingly frustrated by the time it was taking Taylor to be allowed back on and was soon sent-off for two yellow cards in a matter of seconds.
However, Clifton scored in the dying stages to give Bodmin a first win of the season to build on their opening day draw with Bude.
The other game saw St Austell win 4-0 at neighbours Sticker.
The Lillywhites led 3-0 inside half an hour through Liam Eddy, Martyn Duff and Olly Brokenshire, before Neil Slateford added a penalty in the second half to help them join Callington and Wadebridge on six points from a possible six.