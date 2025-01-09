TOP faces bottom in SWPL Premier West tomorrow as leaders Newquay welcome Millbrook to Mount Wise (3pm).
The Peppermints sit six points clear of second-placed Liskeard Athletic following their 4-1 victory over Camelford last weekend, this having played a game more than the Blues who had the weekend off.
While Liskeard face second from last Launceston at Lux Park, Newquay will face a Brook outfit that have started to show signs of life in their recent outings.
They pushed Liskeard close on Boxing Day – narrowly going down 2-1 – and then produced a 2-1 success over visiting Holsworthy last Saturday thanks to Ben Waters’ debut double.
They are now within three points of Launceston, and with a game in-hand, they will hope to clamber off the foot of the table in the coming weeks.
Launceston were beaten 3-1 by mid-table Truro City Reserves last Saturday and will need a much-improved performance to stand any chance.
That said, they are only two points behind Bodmin Town, who go to fifth-placed Penzance.
The hosts are enjoying an excellent season in Mark Vercesi’s first campaign in charge and are particularly good at Penlee Park.
But Bodmin travel knowing a win would see them leapfrog Camelford into 13th in the 16-team division as the Camels have the day off.
Holsworthy are just six clear of Launceston and welcome a Wendron United side looking to push back towards the top, while St Day, who like the Magpies are on 19 points, visit Bude Town.
Bude, who saw their Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-final against Southern League Division One outfit Falmouth Town postponed in midweek, will look to build on their 4-2 success at Bodmin last Saturday. St Day haven’t played since an impressive Boxing Day draw at Penzance.
Dobwalls are right in the title mix and the Dingos will hope their lack of recent game-time won’t hinder them when they welcome Wadebridge Town to Lantoom Park.
Postponements have seen Dobwalls play just twice since late November – on consecutive Saturdays either side of Christmas – but with 14 games to go are right in the mix, sitting two points behind neighbours Liskeard with a game in-hand. The two meet at Lux Park next Friday night (7.30pm).
Wadebridge have yet to convince this term despite a talented squad on paper, and sit seventh with 25 points from 17 games.
Eighth faces tenth at the Truro City Stadium as Truro City Reserves entertain a Sticker side that also saw their Cornwall Senior Cup quarter-final with Mousehole postponed, the same fate that fell upon Liskeard’s trip to Step Four Helston Athletic and Wadebridge’s home tie with St Austell.
Sticker against Mousehole has been quickly arranged for Tuesday, January 14 with the Wadebridge tie the next night at Bodieve Park.