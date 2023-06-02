THE first round draw for the 2023/24 SWPL League Cup was made at the South West Peninsula League annual general meeting last night with several cross-border ties.
However it is the clash between Premier West rivals Bude Town and Liskeard Athletic that is arguably the standout tie along with defending champions Okehampton Argyle’s trip to Wadebridge Town.
The matches between Liskeard and Bude provided plenty of drama last season, expect more of the same when they meet on Saturday, October 14.
Callington Town have been drawn at home and they will take on either Penzance or Truro City Reserves who meet in one of two preliminary round ties. The other sees Bishops Lydeard take on Cullompton Rangers for the right to visit Mullion.
Dobwalls have a long trip up to Teignmouth to contend with in a reversal of last season’s tie, while Bodmin Town, under the management of Dane Bunney, have a local derby at St Austell who have high ambitions for the coming campaign.
The draw is as follows: Axminster Town v Bovey Tracey, Bude Town v LISKEARD ATHLETIC, CALLINGTON TOWN v Penzance/Truro City Res, Camelford v Torrington, Honiton Town v Elburton Villa, Launceston v Dartmouth, Mullion v Bishops Lydeard/Cullompton Rangers, Newquay v Holsworthy, Sidmouth Town v Wendron United, St Austell v BODMIN TOWN, St Dennis v Crediton United, Sticker v Newton Abbot Spurs, Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police v Ivybridge Town, Teignmouth v DOBWALLS, Torridgeside v Bridport, Wadebridge Town v Okehampton Argyle.