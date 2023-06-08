IT’S just over eight weeks until the new South West Peninsula League season gets underway and the fixtures have been released this morning.
Seventeen teams will compete in SWPL Premier West with the new additions being Holsworthy, who have transferred over from the Premier East division, and Truro City Reserves.
Four Cornish Times clubs – Bodmin Town, Callington Town, Dobwalls and Liskeard Athletic – will compete and three are in action at home on the opening weekend.
The season gets going on Friday, August 4 as Liskeard Athletic welcome last year’s bottom club St Dennis to Lux Park.
Holsworthy’s first outing is an away trip to Liskeard’s local rivals Dobwalls who finished seventh last season.
Two of last year’s mid-table sides battle it out at Trefrew Park as Camelford welcome Callington Town, while Launceston have an awkward task when they welcome Wadebridge Town who will be among the favourites to go up.
Bude Town also have designs on being up towards the top end.
The Seasiders make the trip to Dane Bunney’s Bodmin Town who this morning announced the signing of Todd Hanrahan from Ivybridge Town.
Wendron United were not scheduled a game due to a possible FA Cup date, while Newquay and newly-promoted Truro City Reserves both requested a spare date.
See next week’s paper for more on the fixtures.
The opening weekend fixtures are as follows: Friday, August 4 (7.30pm): Liskeard Athletic v St Dennis.
Saturday, August 5 (3pm): Bodmin Town v Bude Town, Camelford v Callington Town, Dobwalls v Holsworthy, Launceston v Wadebridge Town, Mullion v Sticker, St Austell v Penzance.