THREE players who have joined Helston Athletic from Saltash United this summer will be making a swift return to Waterways Stadium.
Dave Barker, Callum Martindale and Callum O'Brien all recently moved to Matt Cusack's Helston, and the Blues have been given an away Toolstation Western League Premier Division fixture at Saltash in their second game of the season. on Tuesday, August 1, at 7.45pm.
Saltash open their campaign on Saturday, July 29, with their longest trip of the season, away to league newcomers Oldland Abbotonians, while Helston are at home to Wellington the same day, both with 3pm kick-offs.
Torpoint Athletic kick off at home to another league newcomer, Nailsea & Tickenham, before visiting Buckland Athletic on Tuesday, August 1 (7.30pm).
Newly-promoted St Blazey are at home to Shepton Mallet on July 29 before visiting Falmouth Town on August 1.
In the Les Phillips Cup, holders Helston have been drawn away to Falmouth Town, and Saltash are away to St Blazey.
A full list of the season's fixtures will be released by the Western League tomorrow.