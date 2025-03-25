St Piran League Premier Division East latest round-up
LEADERS Saltash Borough collected maximum points last week in their quest for the title.
The Saltmill outfit, who sit eight points clear of neighbours Saltash United Reserves having played three more games, visited Launceston Reserves and then Millbrook Reserves.
A trip to Pennygillam saw Borough win it through George Soper and sub Dan Alford despite Ryan Crabb netting for the Clarets.
One goal was enough on Saturday in the South East Cornwall derby at Millbrook which came via Sonny Casson.
Saltash United were at home to Gunnislake last Wednesday night and ran out 2-1 winners despite conceding early on to former Launceston frontman Bentley Alcantara.
Pete Styring and Ryan Knight netted for the hosts.
However, hopes of a league and cup double were ended on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 at St Mawgan in the Tracey Banfield Cup.
The hosts have racked up plenty of wins recently and Craig Allen netted in the first half at Trevarrian Park to send them through to the last four.
Elsewhere in the division during midweek, St Austell Reserves, boosted by the inclusion of first teamers Ryan Downing and George Marris, saw off their Sticker counterparts 5-3.
A remarkable game saw the visitors lead 2-1 after just 18 minutes via Jack Walker (10) and Andrew Avery (18) with Marris equalising on 12.
Marris (25) and Downing (40) completed the turnaround at the break before Brandon Wilson (60) and Marris (65) made it five.
Jake Nancarrow pulled one back six minutes from time but the Saints had three vital points in their quest for survival.
Callington Town Reserves and North Petherwin played out a 1-1 draw in front of a healthy crowd of 107.
Sonny Smith equalised for Petherwin late on after Will Elliott put Cally in front on the hour.
Saturday’s action saw Gunnislake see off St Austell 5-3 to move to within two points of safety.
They are now within touching distance of their opponents after a four-goal spree late in the first half.
Gunni were 2-0 down to Ethan Lovegrove (10) and Brandon Wilson (30) before Tom Dixon pulled one back on 38 minutes.
The visitors then capitulated as Fletcher Cook (41), James Hocking (42) and Ben Backway (45+2) made it 4-2.
Hocking grabbed a second on 68 minutes, and although they conceded a third before the end to Gabriel Turpin (88) it was the home side’s day.
St Austell remain three points behind Altarnun who drew 2-2 at home to Sticker.
The Nuns grabbed the vital draw courtesy of Josh Kingdon who netted three minutes into added on time.
They had earlier taken a first half lead through Oliver Wetherall before Nathan Allen (62) and Joe Tilley (82) seemingly completed the turnaround.
Foxhole Stars remain in title contention after easing past struggling St Dominick 4-0.
The Stars netted twice in each half through Cam Bidgood, Chris Kilbey, Tim Peers and Courtney Rowe.
Callington Town rounded off a decent week with a 2-0 victory over visiting Torpoint Athletic Reserves.
Will Elliott (27) and Lewis Elliott (42) netted in the first half.