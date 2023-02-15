SALTASH United Reserves have signed much-travelled striker Ben Waters for their St Piran League team.
Former Launceston and Callington Town forward Waters will be dual-registered with South West Peninsula League Premier East title chasers Okehampton Argyle.
A club spokesperson said: "One of the leading goalscorers in the Peninsula League, the management team are really looking forward to working with Ben and are eager to have him in contention for their game against St Mawgan this weekend.
"His experience in front of goal will prove to be a massive boost to the team and ought to cause a few headaches in selecting the team sheet."