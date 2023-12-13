TRURO City striker Tyler Harvey has signed a new contract with the club, writes Cameron Weldon.
The 28-year-old forward has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him stay at the club for the foreseeable future.
Having joined Truro in 2017, Harvey has been with the White Tigers ever since, apart from a brief return to former club Bath City in 2019 for a few months following City’s relegation from the National League South.
Paul Wotton’s arrival at the club brought about the swift return of Harvey, who rejoined the club in September 2019.
He has scored a remarkable 125 goals for Truro in just 215 appearances.
The Plymouth Argyle Academy graduate has finished as City’s top scorer for the last six seasons, scoring some momentous goals including against Poole Town and Bracknell Town respectively in the 2022/2023 Play-Offs as City secured promotion back to the National League South.
Arguably his most famous Truro goal came in the FA Cup First Round against Charlton Athletic in 2017.
On signing the new deal, Harvey commented: “I’m buzzing. It’s a no-brainer for me. I’ve been at the club many years now so just a few more won’t hurt.”