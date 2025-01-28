St Piran League Premier Division East round-up – Saturday, January 25
A NUMBER of clubs were left frustrated by the weather on Saturday, but despite that there was plenty going on in the top division of the St Piran League.
Leaders Saltash United saw their trip to Altarnun postponed, as did fourth-placed North Petherwin who were due to visit Torpoint Athletic Reserves.
With the Ashes not in action, neighbours Saltash Borough moved level on 40 points, albeit having played two games more after a 4-2 success over visiting Polperro.
George Soper was the hero for Borough with a hat-trick as they bounced back from their disappointing defeat at North Petherwin, while Daniel Alford was also on target.
Polperro equalised in the 19th minute via Jayden Gilbert who also got the second at 4-1 down.
St Mawgan continued to pile on the home wins after easing past Callington Town Reserves 3-0.
The Trevarrian-based side had seen off Saltash United and St Dominick in the previous fortnight and added another scalp in mid-table Cally.
The St Mawgan scorers were Craig Allen, Tom Barnett and Bonar Maull.
Joe Tilley got the only goal of the game as Sticker Reserves moved eight points clear of the bottom two with a 1-0 success over visiting Gunnislake.
Gunni headed to Burngullow Park knowing a positive result would see them climb off the foot of the table with Launceston Reserves having the afternoon off, but couldn’t find an equaliser.
There were also Tracy Banfield Cup second round ties played.
In an all Premier Division East battle, Foxhole Stars were in mood to muck around as they won 6-1 at last year’s leaguechampions St Dominick.
The Stars, who are eight points off top in third, saw Lee Reed-Bennett help himself to a brace with Aaron Beresford, Cam Bidgood and subs Jowan Dingle and Luke Damerell also notch.
Adam Snowdon got the Doms goal.
Millbrook Reserves are out after a 3-0 defeat at their Falmouth Town counterpart in the second round.
They trailed 1-0 at the break but couldn’t find a response at Bickland Park.
The home scorers were Jack Davies (2) and Evan Tresidder.