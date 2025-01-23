St Piran League Division One East round-up – Saturday, January 18
WITH three of the top four drawing, third-placed Looe Town had a perfect Saturday in the battle for promotion.
The Sharks made the relatively short trip to mid-table Pensilva and ran out 3-0 winners thanks to Reece Willmott (13), Philippos Kombostiotis (62) and Barny Stephenson (72).
Leaders St Newlyn East were held to a 2-2 draw by sixth-placed Boscastle at Cargill Road.
Josh Insley netted for Boscastle on 28 and 66 minutes with Ross London’s brace which came on 52 and 54 minutes earning a point.
Fourth welcomed second to Lamb Park, but it was visitors Nanpean Rovers that were probably the happier after securing a point at Kilkhampton.
Jay Needham was the home scorer with Callum Oldham netting for the Clay Country outfit who stay second.
Nanpean lead Looe and Kilkhampton by a point having played a game more.
St Teath are sandwiched between Kilk and Boscastle in fifth after a 3-1 success at Lifton.
Former Camelford defender Leighton Carhart scored twice for the away side which was added to by Danny Sprake.
Ralph Finnimore got the goal for third bottom Devonians.
St Breward and strugglers Liskeard Athletic Reserves played out a 2-2 draw at Brake Parc.
Dan Hocking and Jamie Kay got the home goals with Brajan Ostrowski and Will Gilbert netting for the Blues who saw Luke Gale and Benjamin Hockin sent off.
The point did move them to within a point of Lifton who are two behind St Breward and St Minver, the latter who were beaten 1-0 by visiting Torpoint Athletic Thirds.
Basement side Roche lost 2-0 at 11th-placed Wadebridge Town with Dan O’Hara and Sam Richards the scorers.
The battle of the mid-table sides at Mount Wise went the way of the home side at Newquay Reserves eased past St Stephen 3-0 courtesy of Jay Davie’s double and an own goal.