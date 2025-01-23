St Piran League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, January 18
WITH leaders Dobwalls Reserves having the day off, all eyes were on the chasing pack in the games that did go ahead.
Saltash United Thirds visited Calstock and ran out emphatic 10-1 winners to stay second, two points clear of Gorran who were also playing.
The Ashes were led by Josh Griffiths’ hat-trick with sub William Layer also helping himself to a brace.
The other five goals came via Rhys Bradley, Fred Falconer, Finley Neville, Harry Pethick and Jack Robinson.
Ryan Smale got the home goal on a dreadful day for the Bees at Tavistock College.
Gorran kept the pressure on with a 4-2 success at Bude Town Reserves.
The Seasiders were boosted by the inclusion of some of their talented teenagers who’ve been impressing in the first team at SWPL Premier West level in the Jake Woodland, Aaron Hart and Jago Tweitman, but Gorran were led to victory by doubles from Jack Bray-Smith and Oliver Crofts.
Mason Tape and Tweitman got the home goals although they remain rooted to the foot of the table.
They sit two points behind second bottom Lanreath with three games in-hand after the East Cornwall side were beaten 4-1 by visiting St Dennis.
The Clay Country club, who are fifth, are rebuilding at Step Nine having pulled out of the SWPL Premier West last season, and showed their fighting qualities having trailed at half-time.