St Piran League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, January 18
TREGONY continued their seemingly relentless march towards promotion on Saturday by cruising past Indian Queens 6-1.
While they may face a stern challenge from St Merryn for the title considering St Merryn have four games in-hand to cut down their 12-point lead, third-placed Lostwithiel are 12 adrift having played just one less.
At Indian Queens the first half was a tight affair at 1-1 with the hosts netting through Brandon Richards 15 minutes in, but Tregony put on the afterburners after the break.
Their goals came via Dylan Fox, Charlie Prynn, Elliot Swift, Chris Warburton and sub Ollie Swiggs (2).
St Merryn kept up their end of the bargain with a 4-2 success over visiting North Petherwin Reserves.
They led 3-1 at the break thanks to Joseph Slack (3), Sam Gerry (30) and Chris Williams (45) before Slack’s second on 90 minutes sealed the game.
The Badgers scorers were Mark Horrell and Myron Wenden-Hadley.
Lostwithiel edged a close contest at St Dominick Reserves by three goals to two.
Although Harrison Russell and Leighton Poolman netted for the Doms, Lostwithiel won it via Liam Rooney (39), Lewis Baron (68) and Tom Mileham (79).
Fourth-placed Week St Mary visited Delabole United but it was the hosts that ran out 5-2 winners, helped by Nathan Smith’s hat-trick.
Davey Tilley put the Slaters in front on 25 minutes before Week equalised six minutes later via Corey Gilbert.
Smith got his second eight minutes before half-time, before his second on the hour which was added to by Bradley Travers (68), gave them a 4-1 lead.
Will Rees pulled one back 16 minutes from time, but Smith soon notched his hat-trick to give Delabole a sixth league win of the season.
At the bottom, Boscastle Reserves were edged out 3-2 by mid-table Biscovey who won the game in the 90th minute via Charlie Best.
Boscastle scored through James Mellan-Matulewicz and Gyles Reynolds with Dean Dingle (12) and Jake Blythe (70) netting Biscovey’s others.
Castle are now three points behind Looe Town Reserves who thrashed St Minver Reserves 6-0 at the Barbican Sports Field.
Looe, who saw Josh Pearn net a hat-trick, netted three in each half with Callum Palfrey, Rylan Jowitt and Halim Walters-Fedarb also on target.