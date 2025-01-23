St Piran League Premier Division East round-up – Saturday, January 18
LEADERS Saltash United enjoyed the perfect weekend on Saturday as they extended their advantage at the top to three points.
While the Ashes were easing past mid-table Polperro 5-1 at Kimberley Stadium, Saltash Borough were going down 3-2 at fourth-placed North Petherwin.
United’s goalscorers were Ben Waters (2), Frazer Ferris and Luke Doddridge with Jamie Ball replying midway through the second half.
At Petherwin Park, the Badgers produced a finer performance to see off the Salt Mill outfit.
Matt Stainer put North Petherwin in front on 24 minutes, but within two minutes it was all square thanks to Shay McCarthy.
Francis Pengelly put the home side back in front seven minutes from time, but Borough seemingly earned a point in added time via George Soper.
But three minutes into the allocation, Sam Watts scored to break Borough hearts.
Foxhole Stars are within five points of second with two games in-hand after thrashing Gunnislake 7-0.
The Stars led 4-0 at the break and there wasn’t much let up after the restart.Courtney Rowe helped himself to a hat-trick with Chris Kilbey, Cam Bidgood, Kieran Barrett and Lee Reed-Bennett also netting.
Gunni dropped to the foot of the table on goal difference after Launceston Reserves earned a valuable point at their St Austell counterparts.
Ryan Crabb scored twice for the visitors with Brandon Wilson (58) and Innocent Kasonde grabbing the home goals.
St Austell sit four points clear of the bottom two.
Elsewhere in the division, Josh Payn grabbed the only goal as Millbrook Reserves beat Altarnun 1-0, while Callington Town Reserves enjoyed a profitable second half at their St Blazey counterparts.
After a goalless opening 45, sub Will Elliott before James Brenton (82) and Liam Raglan (87) sealed victory late on.
Last year’s winners St Dominick had a day to forget at St Mawgan as the rampant hosts ran out 6-0 winners.
The Doms have lost the majority of last year’s title-winning squad and found themselves 5-0 down through Harrie Tilston (7), Tom Barnett (17), Craig Allen (25), Oliver Morrison (33) and Jamie Patient (38) before Oleksander Bradbury rounded off the scoring just before the hour.